Bank Windhoek Transforms Maerua Mall Branch into Art Gallery

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 26 — In its unwavering commitment to nurturing the arts and culture scene in Namibia, Bank Windhoek has teamed up with the Project Room to transform its Maerua Mall Branch into an exquisite art exhibition. This collaboration has given birth to a captivating four-minute documentary aptly titled ‘Art in the Branch.’ The documentary features the artistic prowess of Alpheus Mvula, one of the accomplished artists, alongside the dynamic duo behind the Project Room, Frieda Lühl and Laschandre Coetzee, a visionary creative director renowned for her expertise in design thinking and curation.

As a sculptor and printmaker of international acclaim, Mvula shares his artistic journey and highlights his exhibitions in European countries like Germany, Sweden, and Finland. Notably, he expresses the satisfaction of having his artwork showcased within the Branch, as it not only garners recognition but also fuels his creative drive.

Lühl and Coetzee underscore the paramount importance of offering artists a platform and physical space to exhibit their creations. They extend heartfelt gratitude to Bank Windhoek for embracing this artistic transformation within the Branch.

Founded officially in 2016, the Project Room was born from the necessity of establishing an intimate haven where Namibian artists could showcase their talents, forge connections within the artistic community, and elevate their creative expression. Conceived by the Namibian jewellery designer and artist Frieda Lühl, the Project Room has emerged as a vital and accessible local platform for the flourishing of artistry and interactivity.

The ‘Art in the Branch’ documentary endeavours to shine a spotlight on the artists’ exceptional works adorning Bank Windhoek’s Maerua Mall Branch. This initiative firmly positions Bank Windhoek as the foremost champion of Namibian arts. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, an existing customer, or a potential one, you’re warmly invited to savour these artistic creations while conducting your banking transactions. Furthermore, the displayed artworks are available for purchase, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Namibian artistic excellence.

Bank Windhoek’s Maerua Mall Branch offers a world-class banking experience with a contemporary branch design and cutting-edge technology, all supported by a team of dedicated professionals committed to providing the ultimate banking experience. To delve deeper into the ‘Art in the Branch’ experience, you can catch the mini-documentary on Bank Windhoek’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For those interested in visiting the Project Room, it is conveniently located at 30 Julius Nyerere Street in Windhoek. Feel free to reach out at +264 (0)81 751 3026, email them at theprojectroomnamibia@gmail.com, or explore their offerings on their website at www.theprojectroom.com.na.