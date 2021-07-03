Climate fund approves 33.7 mln USD to help Rwanda improve adaptation

KIGALI, July 3 — A climate adaptation project in eastern Rwanda has been approved by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Friday, the country’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning said in a statement.

The total GCF financing of the project is 33.7 million U.S. dollars.

The funding will be used to restore over 60,000 hectares of drought-degraded landscapes in the country’s Eastern Province into climate-resilient ecosystems.

The six-year project will also promote clean and efficient cooking energy technologies to more than 100,000 households, and climate-resilient markets and supply chains, and bolster the capacity of communities, read the statement.

“We believe that the project will strongly transform Rwanda’s Eastern Province through adaptation, and it will make it resilient to climate change,” Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana said in a statement.

GCF is the world’s largest climate fund supporting developing countries in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing their ability to respond to climate change.

– Xinhua