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UN agency says over 175,000 affected by El Nino-linked heavy rains in Somalia
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UN agency says over 175,000 affected by El Nino-linked heavy rains in Somalia

November 2, 2026

MOGADISHU, Nov. 2 — Heavy rains and flash floods linked to El Nino affected at least 175,000 people across multiple regions in Somalia in October, damaging or submerging shelters, latrines, and water sources, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday.

The hardest-hit areas are Galkayo in north-central Somalia, Abudwaq in the central region and Baidoa in the southwest, the OCHA said in its latest humanitarian update released in Mogadishu. Flash floods destroyed 1,515 shelters and damaged another 4,498 during the month, according to area-based coordination teams cited by OCHA.

The floods also damaged or inundated 2,110 latrines, 137 water points, 72 schools and 55 health facilities. “From October to December, at least 3.4 million people are projected to face flood risks, with Hiraan, Middle Juba and Lower Juba regions most exposed,” OCHA said.

According to OCHA, projections indicate that heavier rains and flooding will continue over the coming weeks. The UN agency said that humanitarian partners are concerned that additional rainfall and rising waters could trigger displacement, disrupt road access, and constrain the movement of humanitarian and commercial supplies, particularly along key transport corridors serving Jowhar, Bulo Burto, and Jalalaqsi.

It added that they had activated a flood anticipatory action plan, backed by 7 million U.S. dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and another 1 million dollars from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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