Ukraine says 18 killed, 27 missing in Russian aerial strike

KIEV, Nov. 2 — Eighteen people were killed and 27 others reported missing in a Russian attack on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that 10 aerial bombs struck a school where people were receiving humanitarian aid. Zelensky confirmed that 18 people were killed and five others were injured in the strikes.

Separately, Regina Harchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said on social media that 27 people had been listed as missing following the attack. Search and rescue efforts at the site were ongoing, according to Harchenko’s post on Facebook. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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