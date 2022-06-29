Man from Okashaningwa village drowns in water canal

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 29 – A 30-year-old man, Wilbard Iita Elago Mweshininga, drowned in a water canal at Omutsewokanala location at Okashaningwa village on Wednesday at around 07h30 in the Ruacana constituency, Omusati region.

Crime coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said it’s alleged that the deceased was last seen on Tuesday, 21 June at the Omutsewokanala location in the evening hours.

On Wednesday 29 June, at around 07h30 his lifeless body was discovered floating in the water canal at Okashaningwa village, a few metres away from the location, by a community member.

Next of kin, Andrias Mweshininga, uncle to the deceased has been informed.

The body will be transported to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted and determine the cause of death.

Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News