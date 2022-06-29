Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Man from Okashaningwa village drowns in water canal
Man from Okashaningwa village drowns in water canal
Community

Man from Okashaningwa village drowns in water canal

June 29, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 29 – A 30-year-old man, Wilbard Iita Elago Mweshininga,  drowned in a water canal at Omutsewokanala location at Okashaningwa village on Wednesday at around 07h30 in the Ruacana constituency, Omusati region.

Crime coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said it’s alleged that the deceased was last seen on Tuesday, 21 June at the Omutsewokanala location in the evening hours.

On Wednesday 29 June, at around 07h30 his lifeless body was discovered floating in the water canal at Okashaningwa village, a few metres away from the location, by a community member.

Next of kin, Andrias  Mweshininga, uncle to the deceased has been informed.

The body will be transported to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted and determine the cause of death.

Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hustling to make a few honest dollars.

September 3, 2020

Churches in Windhoek Donate Food, Clothing and Other...

April 4, 2020

Maize Truck Mysteriously Catches Fire

January 21, 2022

Struggling hawkers implore government for help to keep...

April 19, 2022

First Pride Month event takes place at Keetmanshoop

June 12, 2022

Capricorn Group Launches The Capricorn Foundation.

July 18, 2020

Waiter uses monthly tips to feed the poor

May 19, 2022

Swakopmund officials address Wagdaar community on their future

May 16, 2022

MTC Knockout Project reaches target to fight homelessness.

November 3, 2020

Nyae Nyae Conservancy Benefit Distribution update: The Community...

April 8, 2019