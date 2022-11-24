Refilwe Boleseng

Flyer By Graffy

Botswana, 23 Nov – Every month without fail, a woman gets her monthly cycle.

Can you imagine having to choose between feminine hygiene products or eat? That unfortunately is the fate many women from underprivileged backgrounds.

As most countries tax these products, women resort to using alternatives which lead to long term risks like tract infections and even cervical cancer which is rampant in Botswana, according to statistics.

The financial burden brought on by this can be alleviated by donations from those who are willing and capable to give. This idea brought about the Flowers for Dignified pad drive, a pad donation initiative conducted in partnership with Basadi ba Dignity and will run throughout the year and be later rolled out to other African countries.

The pad drive has set its sights on Namibia for its 2024 programme.

The chief executive marketing officer for Namibia Daily in Botswana Ms Refilwe Boleseng and pad drive project manager says she believes no woman should ever have to go through such an emotional and physically uncomfortable period not well equipped for it.

“No one should have to choose between self-respect and a basic need,” said Boleseng and encouraged individuals and companies to give to this noble project some attention by donating products such as body sprays, lotions, soaps, rolls on and help give woman their dignity as they face the future.

The drive will be hosting Christmas carols with the aim of collecting these donations, so if you are in Gaborone on Christmas day and looking for a plan get in contact with Boleseng to book yourself a seat.

For further detail and enquiries please check the Flowers for the Dignified page on Facebook, subscribe, share and encourage a friend to donate or email refilwe@namibiadailynews.info .