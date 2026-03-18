Over 46,000 civilian units in Iran hit since start of attacks, says rescue official

TEHRAN, March 18– A total of 46,370 civilian units have been hit since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran at the end of last month, said a senior Iranian rescue official.

Among them, about 39,000 were residential units, Razieh Alishavandi, director of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for international affairs, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

She said 6,851 commercial units were also damaged, expressing regret over the continued strikes on civilian targets.

The attacks also affected medical and educational facilities, striking about 236 pharmaceutical, health and emergency service centers, along with 120 schools and other educational institutions, Alishavandi said.

She added that 17 IRCS centers were damaged, and one rescue helicopter belonging to the society was completely destroyed in the attacks. A total of 35 operational vehicles, including ambulances and rescue vehicles, were also hit.

Alishavandi said 10 IRCS staff members were injured in the strikes and one was killed. Attacks on educational centers left 206 people dead and 154 others wounded. She added that 16 people working in the health sector were killed, while 96 others were injured.

Alishavandi said the IRCS records on a daily basis evidence of the U.S. and Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law and sends it to international organizations and bodies.

“In armed conflicts, civilian persons, such as children, students and the elderly, and targets, including residential units and schools, should not be struck,” she said.

She added that the IRCS is raising the issue through international organizations and expects due attention and accountability.

Alishavandi voiced the society’s readiness to accept international humanitarian aid as well as pharmaceuticals and medical items and equipment “that are not adequately available in the country,” saying drugs for cancer patients and those suffering from rare diseases are among the priorities.

However, she noted that IRCS pharmacies are operating around the clock and no patients have been deprived of services or medication so far.

Referring to mental health support, Alishavandi said the IRCS has launched a hotline, 4030, to provide psychological services.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets and bases in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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