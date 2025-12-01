Trending Now
Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 502
Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 502

December 1, 2025

JAKARTA, Dec. 1 — The death toll from recent floods and landslides across three provinces on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island has risen to 502 with 508 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Monday.

Rescue operations are continuing at full speed across affected areas, the agency said.

The agency reported that flooding displaced about 550,000 people in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces.

Damage to roads and disruptions to communication networks have left some affected areas inaccessible, with relief supplies being delivered mainly by air.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the government’s rescue and relief efforts are being advanced with full force.

He stressed that Indonesia must respond effectively to climate change and that local governments should play a greater role in environmental protection and in preparing for future extreme weather events. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

