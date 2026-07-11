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Rwanda’s urban CPI up 13.6 pct in June
Africa

Rwanda’s urban CPI up 13.6 pct in June

July 11, 2026

KIGALI, July 11– Rwanda’s urban consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 13.6 percent year on year in June 2026, according to data released Friday by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The index showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7.5 percent, alcoholic beverages tobacco and narcotics rose by 13 percent, while housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed 20.5 percent.

Health increased by 71.2 percent, transport was up 26 percent, while restaurants and hotels climbed by 15.9 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI for June increased by 0.4 percent compared to May, the report said.

The report also indicated that the underlying inflation rate (excluding fresh food and energy) rose by 12.3 percent compared to June 2025 and increased by 0.6 percent compared to May 2026.

According to the NISR, the annual average inflation rate between June 2025 and June 2026 stood at 9.3 percent. The urban CPI is calculated based on a basket of about 1,622 products across 12 urban centers in Rwanda, the statistics agency said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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