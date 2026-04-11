1 killed, 2 injured in Canada college shooting

OTTAWA, April 11– One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Friday at a bar on a college campus in Canada’s Ontario, local media reported.

Police were called to Lambton College’s campus bar just before 1:00 a.m. local time following reports of gunfire during a student-run event, according to CTV News. A 20-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said the report. In response to the incident, the college closed its main campus and several affiliated training centers on Friday.

The college issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the “senseless act of violence.” The college is located in the city of Sarnia, around 290 km west of Toronto.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. Police are treating the investigation as a homicide and said that the college itself does not appear to have been specifically targeted, according to the report. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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