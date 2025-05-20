Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published
New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published
AsiaInternational

New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published

May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 20– The Central Party Literature Press has published a new collection of articles on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The new collection, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, consists of five volumes of 29 articles published since November 2023.

These articles focus on studying and implementing relevant discourses made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, with the aim of advancing systematic research and theoretical interpretation of the Party’s innovative theories for the new era.

The articles were originally published in the People’s Daily or the Qiushi Journal, both flagship publications of the CPC Central Committee.

The first two collections on the same topic, each comprising five volumes, were released in 2020 and 2023. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Putin says more countries choose not to succumb...

October 28, 2022

World leaders reaffirm commitment to SDGs

September 19, 2023

Xi expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

May 20, 2024

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 5, 2021

(Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting...

July 16, 2021

China science, technology news summary — May 22

May 22, 2023

WHO members oppose politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing:...

August 1, 2021

U.S. private prisons “big business” at expense of...

March 14, 2022

Russian cruiser Moskva sinks following serious damage

April 15, 2022