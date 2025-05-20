New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published

BEIJING, May 20– The Central Party Literature Press has published a new collection of articles on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The new collection, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, consists of five volumes of 29 articles published since November 2023.

These articles focus on studying and implementing relevant discourses made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, with the aim of advancing systematic research and theoretical interpretation of the Party’s innovative theories for the new era.

The articles were originally published in the People’s Daily or the Qiushi Journal, both flagship publications of the CPC Central Committee.

The first two collections on the same topic, each comprising five volumes, were released in 2020 and 2023. (Xinhua)