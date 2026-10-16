AGRICULTUREcommerce China Farm 2025 Episode 4 October 16, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/4.小麦拾收记.mp4 Post Views: 59 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post China Farm 2025 Episode 3 You may also like Zambia starts mass export of avocados to Europe April 16, 2022 Vietnam bans raw rare earth minerals export amid... December 11, 2025 Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN, EU up in first... September 18, 2026 China’s “down jacket capital” keeps world warm with... December 23, 2025 Kenya launches 11.4-bln-USD agricultural plan to create 2.4... June 17, 2026 Kenyan scientists develop climate-resilient crops to boost food... October 10, 2026 Malaysia’s exports surge 31.2 pct year on year... September 18, 2026 Xi takes China to forefront of global climate... November 25, 2025 African armyworm attacks farms in Uganda April 5, 2022 China Farm(2024) Episode 2 September 10, 2026