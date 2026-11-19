WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — Namibia’s agriculture ministry said a shipment of 6,294 live animals to Mauritius complied with veterinary rules in force during foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in the country’s Kharas and Zambezi regions.

The shipment comprised 2,803 cattle, 2,147 goats and 1,344 sheep exported between Nov. 11 and 14, Romeo Muyunda, spokesperson of the ministry, said in a statement released on Thursday.

The animals had been purchased before authorities declared the outbreak in the southern Kharas Region on Sept. 23, he noted. The ministry said, under local regulations, animals outside Kharas that were already awaiting export could be shipped if they met the destination country’s import requirements.

“No special exemption or provision was created or granted to facilitate this consignment,” it said. Mauritius had canceled permits for cattle imports from Namibia on Sept. 25 following the FMD outbreak in Kharas. On Oct. 26, the Mauritian government announced that livestock imports from Namibia could resume, subject to veterinary import permits.

Muyunda said Namibian traders could also export livestock to other countries if they obtained import permits and met the veterinary requirements agreed upon by the authorities in both countries.

The ministry said it was stepping up surveillance and vaccination in Kharas and Zambezi. In recent weeks, no new cases had been reported outside the areas already affected, it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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