Swapo faces challenges ahead of 2024 elections amid waning popularity and corruption allegations

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 13 — Namibia’s ruling party Swapo names Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the sole candidate for the 2024 elections

Namibian President Hage Geingob announced on Saturday that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be the sole candidate representing the ruling Swapo party in next year’s elections. Nandi-Ndaitwah, who currently serves as the party’s vice president and the country’s deputy prime minister, was the only candidate nominated for the position. President Geingob urged party members to support her during the official campaign period and called for unity within the party.

The announcement comes as Swapo faces declining popularity due to high unemployment and corruption linked to senior party officials. The party lost its two-thirds majority in parliament in the 2019 general election and control of several key municipalities. However, Swapo has remained in power since Namibia’s independence and is still the country’s biggest political party. President Geingob is due to step down next year after serving two terms since his first election in November 2014. – Namibia Daily News