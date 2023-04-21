CCC Namibia Calls for Global Solidarity in Freeing Job Sikhala

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 21 — Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Namibia has commended McHenry Venaani, the President of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), for showing solidarity with Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, a Member of Parliament from the CCC who is being held in state custody on false charges. Venaani has written a letter to President Hage in his capacity as SADC Chair Troika Organ of Politics, Defence and Security, urging him to release Sikhala and calling for free, fair, and credible elections in Zimbabwe.

According to the CCC, Sikhala is an undoubted political prisoner who is being tortured for defending the vulnerable. The organization has called on citizens to flood the captured courts and demand his immediate release. They have also thanked Venaani for listening to their plea and urging SADC to take action against authoritarianism in Zimbabwe, Eswatini, DRC, Malawi, and other countries.

The CCC has also expressed concern over the arbitrary detention of Sikhala, who has been denied bail more than 12 times since June 14, 2022. The organization has called on regional leaders to intervene and put an end to the banning of political rallies and private meetings by the alternative government.

In addition, the CCC has praised President Nelson Chamisa’s delegation for engaging with the SADC secretariat and called for the regional body to observe free, fair, and credible elections that are immune from rigging, politically motivated violence, media capture, and private voter rolls.

The CCC’s statement highlights the urgent need for international pressure on Zimbabwe to address human rights violations and protect democratic freedoms. The organization’s call for solidarity and intervention from regional leaders is an important step towards achieving these goals. – Namibia Daily News