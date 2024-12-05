President Mbumba Hails Dr. Nandi-Ndaitwah’s Victory as a New Chapter in Namibia’s Democracy

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — Namibia has written a new chapter in its democratic history following the election of Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the country’s first female president. The announcement, made by the Electoral Commission of Namibia on December 3, 2024, declared Dr. Nandi-Ndaitwah the winner of the November presidential election with 57.3% of the vote.

Her closest competitor, Dr. Panduleni Itula, secured 25.5% of the vote. The ruling SWAPO party also retained its majority in the National Assembly, winning 51 out of 96 seats. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) followed with 20 seats.

In a congratulatory message, President Nangolo Mbumba celebrated the historic milestone and commended Namibians for their commitment to constitutional democracy.

“The Namibian people have spoken. In their majority, they have written a new chapter in the history of our constitutional democracy by electing the first female President of the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah,” Mbumba stated.

On behalf of the people and government of Namibia, President Mbumba extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President-Elect. He praised her leadership qualities and expressed optimism about Namibia’s future under her capable and compassionate governance.

“I do not doubt that under her capable and compassionate leadership, the future of the Namibian people can only be brighter. In the days and months ahead, we should all provide the President-Elect with the necessary support to enable her to successfully assume the important duties of Head of State of the Republic of Namibia on March 21, 2025,” Mbumba said.

President Mbumba also congratulated SWAPO for maintaining its majority in the National Assembly and extended his best wishes to all newly elected members. He encouraged them to prepare thoroughly for their legislative duties and set an example in their service to the nation.

“To the incoming members of the 8th National Assembly, I encourage you to be exemplary and to prepare thoroughly for the legislative tasks that lie ahead,” he advised.

While acknowledging that electoral competition inevitably results in both winners and losers, Mbumba offered words of encouragement to those who did not achieve their desired outcomes.

“In a democracy and the processes of competitive elections, there will always be winners and losers. More importantly, there is always a next time,” he noted.

Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory marks a significant moment for Namibia, symbolizing progress in gender equality and leadership. As Namibians prepare for her inauguration in March 2025, the focus shifts to unity and collective efforts to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the nation.