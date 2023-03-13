Puranium Energy discovers paleochannel systems in Namibia through remote sensing

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 13 — Puranium Energy Ltd., a uranium exploration company, has reported that it has discovered two paleochannel systems through remote sensing and spectral processing survey conducted by Perry Remote Sensing LLC. The survey was carried out on the Exclusive Prospecting Licenses (EPL) 7646 and 8084 located in the Erongo Uranium Province of Namibia.

The remote sensing program used ASTER and Landsat satellite data and covered an area of 2,383 km2. It encompassed the above properties and other known uranium deposits in the vicinity. The survey was able to identify two paleochannel systems cut into the basement of EPL-7646 in areas predominantly undercover. The paleochannel in the northern area of the EPL extends over 10km while the one in the south extends over 5km. The paleochannel systems coincide with both historical targets and new targets generated through mineral maps.

The compilation of mineral models, paleochannel interpretation, perched water table documentation during dry and wet seasons, as well as structures generated thirty (30) targets on the Property. Using the regional airborne radiometric data, eleven (11) of these targets have been prioritized for further investigation.

President and CEO Jason Bagg expressed his enthusiasm about the properties’ potential, stating that “Puranium will be looking to validate the remote sensing results on the ground and believes the properties present an exciting exploration opportunity, supported by the presence of appropriate source rocks upstream, significant deposits within the same drainage basin and downstream of the property, mineral mapping targets coinciding with airborne radiometric anomalies, and the identified targets within the property sharing similar characteristics as deposits of the same target mineralization style.”

EPLs-7646 and -8084 are located in the Erongo region, within the contemporary ephemeral drainage basins south of the Swakop River. The paleochannels within these basins are associated with five of the larger surficial or calcrete-hosted uranium deposits of the region – Langer Heinrich, Tumas, Tubas, Aussinanis, and Koppies.

Mary Barton, a Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical information contained in this news release. – Namibia Daily News