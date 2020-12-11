President Geingob Commissions new Heads of Mission.





Windhoek, Dec. 11–President Geingob today commissioned new Heads of Mission.

In his message to the new Heads of Mission,and emphasizes economic diplomacy and investment. Geingob says:

“Our foreign policy is an extension of our domestic policy. The social and economic wellbeing of all our people is paramount. Therefore, you should be cognizant at all times of the socio- economic challenges in

our country and how we are trying to address them. During your

diplomatic tour of duty, I expect Namibia to gain more trading partners. You must endeavor to find niche markets for our products, as well as to work towards improving our image and prestige,

including our global competitiveness.”



New Heads of Mission and countries of accreditation:

Ms Margareth Mensah-Williams, United States of America Mr. Martin Andjaba, Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Lebbius Tangeni Tobias, United Republic of Tanzania Mr. Sipapela Cletius Sipapela, Republic of Congo Ms Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Republic of Ghana Mr. Mbapeua Muvuangua, Federal Republic of Brazil Mr. Niklaas Kandjii, Republic of Zimbabwe Mr. Herman Pule Diamonds, Malaysia Mr. Elvis Toolouta Shiweda, Republic of Senegal Ms Julia Chanduru-Imene, Switzerland and United Nations Office

in Geneva Ms Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus, Kingdom of Belgium and the

European Union.

President Geingob has transferred Mr. Charles Josop as Ambassador

Designate to Finland. Mr Josop served until his transfer as High Commissioner

to the Republic of Ghana. The President congratulates the new Heads Mission

and wishes them well in their new roles as they represent Namibia to the best

of their ability in the interests of all Namibians.

