President Geingob Commissions new Heads of Mission.
Windhoek, Dec. 11–President Geingob today commissioned new Heads of Mission.
In his message to the new Heads of Mission,and emphasizes economic diplomacy and investment. Geingob says:
“Our foreign policy is an extension of our domestic policy. The social and economic wellbeing of all our people is paramount. Therefore, you should be cognizant at all times of the socio- economic challenges in
our country and how we are trying to address them. During your
diplomatic tour of duty, I expect Namibia to gain more trading partners. You must endeavor to find niche markets for our products, as well as to work towards improving our image and prestige,
including our global competitiveness.”
New Heads of Mission and countries of accreditation:
- Ms Margareth Mensah-Williams, United States of America
- Mr. Martin Andjaba, Federal Republic of Germany
- Mr. Lebbius Tangeni Tobias, United Republic of Tanzania
- Mr. Sipapela Cletius Sipapela, Republic of Congo
- Ms Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Republic of Ghana
- Mr. Mbapeua Muvuangua, Federal Republic of Brazil
- Mr. Niklaas Kandjii, Republic of Zimbabwe
- Mr. Herman Pule Diamonds, Malaysia
- Mr. Elvis Toolouta Shiweda, Republic of Senegal
- Ms Julia Chanduru-Imene, Switzerland and United Nations Office
in Geneva
- Ms Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus, Kingdom of Belgium and the
European Union.
President Geingob has transferred Mr. Charles Josop as Ambassador
Designate to Finland. Mr Josop served until his transfer as High Commissioner
to the Republic of Ghana. The President congratulates the new Heads Mission
and wishes them well in their new roles as they represent Namibia to the best
of their ability in the interests of all Namibians.
