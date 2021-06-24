Casemiro nets 100th-minute winner as Brazil sink Colombia.

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 24 — Casemiro scored in the 10th-minute of injury time as Brazil extended their Copa America winning run to seven matches with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Colombia on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder met a Neymar corner with a bullet header at the near post as Brazil made it three wins from as many outings in the current tournament.

Tite’s men also won the last four games of the 2019 edition, which they won as hosts.

The result at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Stadium means Brazil are guaranteed of finishing top of their group, regardless of the result of their clash with Ecuador in Goiania on Sunday. Colombia remain second in Group B with four points, ahead of Peru on goal difference.

Luis Diaz stunned the five-time World Cup champions with a spectacular 10th-minute volley that will take some beating for goal of the tournament.

The Porto winger ghosted behind Brazil’s defence and appeared to run beyond the path of Juan Cuadrado’s cross before hanging in the air and sending a powerful overhead shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Weverton.

Brazil dominated possession but struggled to create clear scoring chances. The Selecao finally found a way past Colombia’s defence in the 66th minute when Roberto Firmino’s clever backheel left Neymar one-on-one with David Ospina.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward rounded the Napoli keeper before seeing his shot from a tight angle rebound off the post.

Brazil looked more threatening after the introduction of Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Soares, as Colombia were pushed deeper into their own half.

The equalizer finally came in the 78th minute when Firmino’s glancing header after a Renan Lodi cross slipped through Ospina’s gloves.

Casemiro then sparked effusive celebrations in the Brazil camp with just his fourth goal in 52 international appearances.Xinhua