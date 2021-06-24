Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III dies at age 61.

MANILA, June 24 — Former Philippine President Benigno Simeon Aquino III died on Thursday morning at the age of 61, the Philippine presidential spokesperson said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sent his condolences to the Aquino family.

The Aquino family has yet to issue an official statement on his death.

Local media reported that Aquino was rushed to a hospital in the Quezon City suburb on Thursday morning, where he died of heart failure.

Aquino served as the 15th president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. Xinhua