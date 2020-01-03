U.S. carries out strikes against Iran-related targets in Baghdad

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3-- The United States has carried out airstrikes against Iran-related targets in Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq, early Friday, according to media reports citing anonymous U.S. officials. Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhamdis, the deputy top leader of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi, were reportedly among those killed in the attack on a Baghdad airport. A senior Pentagon official told Newsweek that Muhandis and Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, were killed, pending DNA results that have a "high probability" of identifying the two men as the targets. The attacke amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran. Xinhau