Capricorn Foundation launches phase two of its Food Waste Challenge

WINDHOEK, April 13 — The Capricorn Foundation has launched phase two of its Food Waste Challenge in Windhoek, Namibia. The challenge seeks to create or expand self-sufficient social enterprises to address the issue of food waste and create employment for Namibians. The focus of this year’s challenge is to use social entrepreneurship to reduce food waste while creating employment opportunities.

Namibia ranked 78th out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index in 2022. Scavenging for food at dumpsites and begging for food on street corners have become a common sight in Namibia. The Capricorn Foundation launched the first challenge in 2022 seeking solutions to reduce food waste effectively, which led to phase two focusing on how social entrepreneurship can contribute to addressing the challenge of food waste and creating employment opportunities.

The challenge is based on an open innovation platform, offering a cash prize of N$100,000 from the Capricorn Foundation plus a branding refresh and marketing package from Synergy Marketing PTY Ltd worth N$50,000. Other project partners include Business Box Windhoek and the Gondwana Care Trust. Proposals can be submitted by 22 May 2023, which must address hunger through the reduction of food waste and create sustainable employment opportunities.

By combining social entrepreneurship with the social issue of food waste, the Capricorn Foundation aims to construct a multiplier effect of creating employment and relieving hunger in Namibia. The challenge aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, addressing SDG 2 – Zero Hunger and SDG 1 – No Poverty.

The Capricorn Foundation’s executive officer, Marlize Horn, said, “As Connectors of Positive Change, we aim to uplift communities and form strategic partnerships with organizations to make a sustainable impact. This year, social entrepreneurs can explore business opportunities within the value chain of food production, food processing, or food distribution that can positively impact communities and, in doing so, address the problem of food waste while being a catalyst for job creation.”

The Capricorn Foundation’s partner, Synergi Marketing PTY Ltd, is committed to connecting Namibians and international stakeholders to collaborate and take responsibility for food insecurity solutions and job creation in Namibia. They challenge other media institutions and stakeholders to take up this challenge and be the vehicle for positive change in Namibia.

– Namibia Daily News