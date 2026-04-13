Afghanistan launches polio vaccination campaign

KABUL, April 13 — The Afghan government launched the first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the current year 2026 on Monday to cover around 12.6 million children under five in the post-war nation, the private media outlet Tolonews reported.

However, it reported that the campaign has been postponed in the central Bamiyan, Daykundi and Ghor provinces due to cold weather.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Saturday called upon parents to bring their children to the vaccination sites during the four-day anti-polio campaign.

Afghanistan is one of the last two countries in the world where the wild poliovirus remains endemic, alongside neighboring Pakistan. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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