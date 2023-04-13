Trending Now
WILDLIFE

Botswana launches investigation after two rhinos shot dead

April 13, 2023

GABORONE, April 13  — Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks is investigating an incident in which four rhinos were shot, with two killed and the other two recovering, said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

Two carcasses were discovered with their horns intact at Khama Rhino Sanctuary, a sanctuary that provides prime habitat for white and black rhinos as well as more than 30 other animal species in the eastern centre of Botswana.

“Investigations on the matter are ongoing to identify the cause of death,” said Thato Raphaka, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, noting that the ministry is working with other law enforcement agencies to establish motives behind these shootings so that appropriate actions are taken against perpetrators.

Khama Rhino Sanctuary was founded in 1992 as a community-based wildlife project to help save the extinct rhinos and bring economic benefits to the local community through tourism and the sustainable use of resources.

The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism urged support and gratitude to the public for reporting wildlife crimes.  (Xinhua)

