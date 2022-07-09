Red Cross Society donates food parcels in Walvis Bay

By Foibe Paavo

WALVIS BAY, July 9 — The Erongo branch of the Namibia Red Cross Society donated food and hygiene parcels to 100 beneficiaries in Walvis Bay on Saturday morning.

The Namibia Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that was founded in Namibia in 1992 and provides relief during disasters and strengthens community resilience.

It is part of the international movement the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies whose mission is to alleviate human suffering basing their work on seven fundamental principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

The Red Cross also works to strengthen livelihoods and increase food production at household and community levels.

NRCS was established through an Act of Parliament that gives it auxiliary status to the Namibian government in the humanitarian field in accordance with the 1949 Geneva Convention and Additional Protocols of 1977.

The movement has offices in all 14 regions of the country and with support from the International Federation of Red Cross/Red Crescent in Southern Africa, the Erongo chapter provided food and hygiene items to 100 vulnerable women and child-headed households in Walvis Bay.

“The distribution follows a study conducted by the NRCS and IFRC on the secondary impacts of COVID-19 in relation to sexual and gender-based violence during April 2022, in Walvis Bay. Preliminary findings highlighted the need for food assistance in the targeted areas,” said the NRCS Erongo regional chairperson, Ebben Kalondo.

She said the NRCS obtained a list of potential beneficiaries from social Workers at the district hospital in Walvis Bay, as per the beneficiary criteria set out by the SGBV project concept note (women and child-headed households).

“As a humanitarian organisation with food security and livelihoods support as a focal programmatic area, the Red Cross remains committed to providing assistance to vulnerable communities,” Kalondo said.

Social workers from Walvis Bay, the Fire Brigade and the security cluster supported the intervention.