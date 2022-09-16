Outapi invites parliamentarians to gala dinner

Trending Now
September 16, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Sept. 16 – The mayor of Outapi Town Council Selma Asino this morning paid a courtesy visit to the National Council to invite the chairperson, Lukas Sinimbo Muha, and other MPs to a fundraising gala dinner to be hosted at Outapi this year.

The gala is meant to raise funds to supplement the town council’s budget for the provision of water and sanitation services to residents living in the informal settlement in the town.

Surplus funds will be channelled towards the town’s disaster management efforts to assist in situations such as fire, flood or any calamity, Asino said.

The mayor was received by the secretary to the National Council Advocate Tousy Namiseb and his deputy Ephraim Jane.

Namiseb said the event will be a good opportunity for members of the National Council to visit the region and identify issues or concerns which can be dealt with by the National Council.

