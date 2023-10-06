Bank Windhoek Celebrates Customer Experience Day with a Pledge to Deliver Exceptional Value to Customers.

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6 — Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers during her visit to the Katutura Branch on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Her visit was in celebration of Customer Experience Day, an annual event that underscores the paramount importance of customers in the banking industry.

Internationally, this year’s Customer Experience Day centred on the vital role customer experience plays in creating a positive and sustainable impact on an organization’s financial performance, as well as the well-being of both customers and employees.

Hans emphasized Bank Windhoek’s unwavering dedication to customer service, considering it a cornerstone of the bank’s success. She highlighted the bank’s customer-centric approach, which involves being readily available, empathizing with customers’ perspectives, solving their issues with convenience, and consistently demonstrating the value of their investment in the bank, whether through transactions or lending activities.

Under the theme “Putting customers first and at the core of the business,” Hans was joined by the bank’s Executive Management Team, who actively engaged with customers across various branches in Windhoek. The Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Zenaune Kamberipa, was stationed at the Wernhill Agency and expressed his enthusiasm for the experience, noting that it provided valuable insights into viewing decisions from a different perspective. He acknowledged the importance of these visits in ensuring that the bank’s solutions truly meet customers’ needs.

Bank Windhoek customers praised the bank for its efforts and expressed their appreciation for the level of care they receive. Charmaine //Gowases, a recent Bank Windhoek customer, expressed her delight at receiving assistance from the Bank’s Managing Director. Hanelora Arnath, a loyal Bank Windhoek customer of thirteen years, commended the bank’s exceptional customer service, convenience, and the people behind the bank. She expressed her unwavering loyalty and urged the bank to continue its excellent work.

During the event, staff members from all Bank Windhoek branches in Namibia were encouraged to share examples of how they prioritize customers at the core of their operations. Hans concluded by highlighting that the event served as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the bank and its valued customers.