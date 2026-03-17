Iran’s FM rejects reports of resuming contacts with U.S. envoy

TEHRAN, March 17 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has roundly rejected having had any new contact with U.S. president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X early Tuesday while reacting to a report by U.S. media outlet Axios claiming so, as the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran has entered its 18th day.

“My last contact with Mr. Witkoff was prior to his employer’s decision to kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran,” Araghchi said.

He added, “Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public.” On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, and civilians.

Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets and bases in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Araghchi stressed that Iran had not sent any message to the United States requesting a ceasefire, noting that the war must end in a way that it will not be repeated in the future. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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