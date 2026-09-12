Iran says Gulf littoral states to meet in Oman on Monday for regional issues

TEHRAN, Sept. 12 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that Gulf littoral states’ foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Oman on Monday to exchange views on regional issues, including the talks between Iran and Oman on designating safe routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters that the meeting will be attended by Iran, Iraq and other Gulf littoral states.

Baghaei said that the initiative to hold the meeting is an important step towards promoting trust and cooperation among regional countries, as well as peace and stability in the region, without what he called transregional players’ “destructive and divisive interference.”

He expressed hope that the meeting would prepare the ground for improving understanding among regional countries and contributing to joint regional security.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi (R) meets with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2026. (Ministry of Information in Oman/Handout via Xinhua)

Baghaei said Iran was committed to ensuring shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, but noted that it cannot be guaranteed as long as the U.S. “aggressive actions and illegal interventions,” including its naval blockade and economic war against Iran, continue.

Late last month, Iran and Oman said in a joint statement that they had exchanged views on a proposed phased framework that includes establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran restricted passage through the strategic waterway, while U.S. forces imposed a naval blockade targeting vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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