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Israel ready to join possible future U.S. strikes on Iran: media
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
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Israel ready to join possible future U.S. strikes on Iran: media

July 10, 2026

JERUSALEM, July 10– Israel is prepared to join possible future U.S. military strikes on Iran if requested by Washington, but is awaiting a green light from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported Friday.

The report, which cited no sources, said Israeli officials assess that exchanges between the United States and Iran could continue in the coming days.

Separately, the New York Post, citing an unnamed source in Jerusalem, reported that Israel would be interested in participating in any renewed military action against Iran if the conflict escalates.

In response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United States conducted strikes on multiple targets in Iran in the past days, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on U.S. military bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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