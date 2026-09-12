UN Security Council approves technical rollover of Sudan sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 12 — The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution on the technical rollover of sanctions against Sudan in relation to the Darfur region.

Resolution 2828, adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, extends the sanctions regime, including an arms embargo and targeted measures of travel ban and asset freeze, until Oct. 9, 2026.

The resolution also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Sudan Sanctions Committee until Nov. 9, 2026.

The technical rollover, a straightforward short-term extension of the measures, was approved to allow additional time for negotiations.

The United States, the penholder for the Sudan sanctions file, drafted Friday’s resolution. In an explanation of vote after the adoption, the U.S. representative reiterated Washington’s demand that the arms embargo be expanded to cover the entire territory of Sudan.

The Sudanese representative expressed opposition to the proposal, while Russia and China also opposed the U.S. position. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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