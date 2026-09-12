UN voices concern over seizure of aid facility in Yemen’s Mokha by Houthis

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 12 — The United Nations is gravely concerned by the seizure of a key humanitarian common premise and its assets in Yemen’s Mokha by the Houthis, a spokesman said Friday.

The compound houses staff of UN agencies working to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities in the area. All UN personnel working at the common premises had left the compound before the seizure and were safe and accounted for, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

“We reiterate that humanitarian personnel, premises and assets must be respected and protected at all times. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must also be ensured so that life-saving assistance can continue to reach people in need, particularly at this critical time. We remain committed to supporting Yemeni vulnerable communities,” Haq said.

The eight national UN staff, who had been in the area, had relocated themselves safely from Mokha to Aden, Turba and Taiz prior to the seizure. No UN personnel remain in Mokha right now. All national UN staff in Taiz city and in Turba are safe and accounted for, he said.

One international staff member, who had been in Taiz city, left Thursday morning and arrived in Aden, Haq added.

He said that some of the facilities in the compound appear not to be under UN control right now, including some amounts of fuel.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday that it remains alarmed by the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, as escalating violence takes a devastating toll on families.

Civilians continue to flee the fighting. Humanitarian partners report that 18,000 households have been displaced since the start of the month. People are reportedly moving toward the governorates of Taiz, Aden, Lahj and Abyan, said OCHA.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are working to respond, but access and funding constraints continue to pose severe challenges, the office said. “Security incidents affecting humanitarian premises, supplies and movements are hindering aid operations.”

OCHA called again on all parties to protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law and facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access so that urgently needed assistance can reach communities in need. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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