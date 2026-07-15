All countries responsible for keeping global supply chain safe, stable, unimpeded: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, July 15 — Keeping the global supply chain safe, stable and unimpeded is the shared responsibility of all countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query, as the Financial Times citing the latest study wrote that Europe and the United States would need to invest an extra 23.6 trillion U.S. dollars over the next 25 years to end their reliance on China in critical industries by 2050 and that it’s impossible to replicate the industrial and supply chains in the short run.

The argument actually reflects how deeply interconnected and mutually complementary the global industrial and supply chains are and that we all belong to one community with common stakes, Lin said, adding that decoupling, protectionist barriers, and forcibly reengineering industrial and supply chains is not only expensive, but also against both market rules and the choice of businesses, and eventually it will cost everyone more and deliver less.

“True sense of security comes from cooperation, not isolation,” Lin said. He added that China remains committed to high-standard opening up, and will continue to provide quality products and cooperation opportunities for the whole world with its mega-sized market and complete industrial system.

“We stand ready to work with other countries to resist the logic of bloc confrontation, make the global supply chain win-win, and provide steady impetus for common development of the world,” Lin added.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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