Trending Now
Home International BRICS grouping opportunity to create fairer world order: Malaysian PM
BRICS grouping opportunity to create fairer world order: Malaysian PM
(250706) -- RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
International

BRICS grouping opportunity to create fairer world order: Malaysian PM

July 6, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The BRICS grouping, which has emerged as a strong and principled force, represents an opportunity to shape a more balanced and just international order, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.

Legacy international organizations need to be reformed to reflect the changing global realities and to take into account the aspirations of developing nations, Anwar said in a statement.

“I also call for a major overhaul of global institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization, to better reflect current realities and the needs of developing countries, rather than remaining trapped in outdated post-World War II structures,” he said.

Anwar, who was attending the 17th BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil, added that the grouping must strengthen its economic cooperation both among member states and with other regional groupings such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“BRICS and ASEAN members must also continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, including enhancing cross-regional trade and investment for the mutual benefit of developing nations,” he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 137
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

June 29, 2025

Uganda hails China’s support in infrastructural dev’t

July 21, 2021

Former Zambian President Demonstrates Football’s Viability as a...

July 16, 2023

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021

SADC calls for investments for regional economic transformation

June 27, 2025

Chinese Americans make donations to flood-hit central China

August 1, 2021

China’s State Council appoints, removes officials

March 3, 2025

Niger’s political turmoil continues.

August 27, 2023

Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program

June 9, 2023

Defense spokesperson warns of “unbearable price” for interfering...

April 16, 2025