Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Boy sentenced 16 years imprisonment for murder
Boy sentenced 16 years imprisonment for murder
Crime

Boy sentenced 16 years imprisonment for murder

September 28, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 28 – A 17 year old boy has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of the then 57-year old Sarah Jagger. The boy was 14 years old when he stoned his victim in the Bahnhof area of the Rehoboth district during the night of 24 to 25 September 2018. He also raped her.

His trial commenced in January 2021 and in February he was convicted on seven charges including murder. He admitted at the start of his trial in January this year that he returned to the crime scene, where he severed Jagger’s right foot with a knife and also stabbed her body multiple times.

A human foot was discovered wrapped in a Shoprite plastic bag on the road between Dordabis and Bahnhof, about 23 kilometres from Rehoboth.

The case was heard in the High Court before Judge Dinnah Usiku last Friday. – Anna Hepeni

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

7 beheaded, 3 young girls kidnapped in northern...

February 8, 2019

Shooting in S. Africa leaves three dead and...

February 25, 2019

Canadian drug smuggler sentenced to death

January 14, 2019

Gochas murder case postponed to June

May 24, 2018

Charcoal worker killer still awaits second mental evaluation

October 15, 2018

Russia intercepts group funding IS terrorists in Syria

January 21, 2019

Woman shot dead in parking lot of Houston...

January 18, 2019

Pre-sentencing in boyfriend killing case set for July

May 29, 2018

Khashoggi body not found yet: Turkish FM

October 29, 2018

Fugitive killed by BiH police

February 12, 2019