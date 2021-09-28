Boy sentenced 16 years imprisonment for murder

WINDHOEK, SEPT 28 – A 17 year old boy has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of the then 57-year old Sarah Jagger. The boy was 14 years old when he stoned his victim in the Bahnhof area of the Rehoboth district during the night of 24 to 25 September 2018. He also raped her.

His trial commenced in January 2021 and in February he was convicted on seven charges including murder. He admitted at the start of his trial in January this year that he returned to the crime scene, where he severed Jagger’s right foot with a knife and also stabbed her body multiple times.

A human foot was discovered wrapped in a Shoprite plastic bag on the road between Dordabis and Bahnhof, about 23 kilometres from Rehoboth.

The case was heard in the High Court before Judge Dinnah Usiku last Friday. – Anna Hepeni