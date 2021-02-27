Botswana, Namibia explore partnership on water project.

GABORONE, Feb. 27 -- Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi met with his Namibia n counterpart Hage Geingob in Windhoek on Thursday to explore the possibility of collaborating on a water project. Namibia has already begun talks with an investor who is offering desalination water from the Atlantic Ocean. Being a good neighbour and alive to Botswana's water challenges, Geingob invited him to come and meet the investor to share thoughts on the project, Masisi announced on his official social media pages. "We are happy with the prospects because we need the water. However, our ministers and technocrats have to determine what is best for us bearing in mind our governance procedures," Masisi wrote. Botswana had faced water shortage problems in the past with the latest and most severe having been experienced between 2014 and 2016 when Gaborone Dam, which supplies the city metropolis, dried up completely. Being landlocked, the country relies heavily on dam water and hydrological experts have said it has reached its capacity for major dams. This has left the cross-border schemes being the likeliest source to bring more water into the country to meet the forecast for long-term demand. Xinhua