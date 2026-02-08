Tanzania, Uganda leaders vow to boost bilateral ties, regional cooperation

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 8 — Tanzanian and Ugandan leaders on Saturday pledged to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Tanzania.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Museveni reaffirmed the two countries’ historical relations and called for the accelerated implementation of strategic joint projects, notably the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), as well as gas and refined oil pipeline initiatives.

The EACOP project, with its construction undertaken by Chinese enterprises including China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd., stretches 1,539 km from Uganda’s Tilenga Central Processing Facility to Tanzania’s Tanga port.

The project has achieved a milestone, with its mainline welding completed. It reached 79 percent completion by January 2026 and is expected to be finalized in July 2026.

The two leaders agreed to upgrade transportation infrastructure across Lake Victoria and through the ports of Dar es Salaam and Tanga to enhance trade efficiency.

They further committed to removing non-tariff barriers and improving the business environment within the East African Community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

