Botswana extends condolences to Türkiye over earthquake

GABORONE, Feb. 14 — Botswana’s Minister for State President Kabo Morwaeng on Monday visited the Turkish embassy in Botswana and extended condolences to the people of Türkiye after two powerful earthquakes struck the border region of Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

When converting his message of condolences on behalf of the nation of Botswana, the minister said it is heartbreaking to see thousands of people losing their lives, some getting injured, while others getting misplaced.

“Türkiye is going through a devastating and sad occurrence. Due to our strong bilateral ties, it is fitting for us to commiserate with them and say how sorry we are and also fight to make sure they get the aid they need,” he said.

The Turkish ambassador to Botswana Ahmet Akay said as a recent development that the country has secured more aid from the international community, saying about 70 countries are represented and are on the ground providing aid in the ten affected provinces. He also said 10,000 search rescue personnel are on the ground to find survivors and also try to forge a way to hard-to-reach terrains.

On Feb. 6, two powerful earthquakes jolted Türkiye and Syria, killing 31,643 people and injuring over 80,000 others, according to the latest official toll announced Monday. (Xinhua)