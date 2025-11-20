Rundu Launches New Traffic Law Enforcement Unit

By Hamunime Gervasius

Rundu, Nov.20 — The Rundu Town Council has officially launched its new Traffic Law Enforcement Unit today at the Rundu Trade Fair grounds. Council officials, stakeholders, and local residents attended the ceremony to witness this milestone.

CEO Olavi Nathanael described the launch as a “big step for road safety in Rundu.” He said the unit, now equipped with trained traffic officers, branded patrol vehicles, and fine books, will help make the town’s roads safer for everyone. “Our goal is safer streets for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike,” Nathanael said.

Residents welcomed the move with hope. “It’s good to see the town taking traffic seriously,” said Maria Shikongo, a local shop owner. “We’ve seen too many accidents, having officers on patrol will really help.”

The council emphasized that the new unit would work closely with the Namibian Police Traffic Department, combining efforts to enforce traffic laws, educate road users, and reduce accidents across Rundu.

At the event, officers demonstrated the new patrol vehicles and explained how they will monitor traffic, issue fines, and raise awareness about safe driving practices.

The council said this is just the beginning of a strong and visible traffic unit. With continued collaboration and improvements, Rundu aims to make its roads safer for everyone.

