Namibian Doctor Calls for African Digital Health Innovation Center
Current Affairs

Namibian Doctor Calls for African Digital Health Innovation Center

November 29, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 29 — Dr. Esperance Luvindao, a distinguished Namibian healthcare specialist, delivered a compelling address at the third international conference on public health in Africa, advocating for the establishment of an African Digital Health Innovation Center. This envisioned centre would act as a regulatory authority, overseeing digital health innovation across the continent.

During her speech, Dr. Luvindao highlighted the critical need for progressive policies and regulations to facilitate the adoption of innovative healthcare technologies throughout Africa. She drew attention to the impact of outdated policies, particularly in rural areas, where they often impede the implementation of life-saving technologies.

Dr. Luvindao underscored the transformative potential of telemedicine in revolutionizing healthcare delivery across Africa. She envisioned telemedicine as a pivotal force in disease prevention, health maintenance, and reducing the workload on healthcare professionals.

Dr. Luvindao described her participation in the conference as a “life-changing moment,” while also recognizing the substantial work that remains in the digital health space. She expressed admiration for the innovative technologies developed by young Africans and stressed the urgency of establishing a robust regulatory framework to guide their implementation.

To bridge the regulatory gap, Dr. Luvindao proposed the establishment of an African Digital Health Innovation Center. Envisioned to be housed within the Africa CDC, the centre would feature representation from each African country. Its primary mandate would be to oversee digital health innovation and ensure the implementation of progressive healthcare measures.

Dr. Luvindao’s proposal carries the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Africa. The African Digital Health Innovation Center, if realized, would serve as a catalyst for innovation, ensuring that life-saving technologies reach those in dire need, marking a significant stride toward a more progressive African healthcare system.

