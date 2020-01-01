Beijing 2022 venue ‘Ice Ribbon’ main structure completed

BEIJING, Jan. 1 -- The National Speed Skating Oval, which will host speed skating competitions during the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, has seen its main structure construction completed on Tuesday, according to constructors. "What the Oval is to Beijing 2022 is like what the Bird's Nest stadium was to Beijing 2008," said Ding Jianming, deputy director of the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. "The completion of the roof and the free curving curtain wall of the oval represents the hardwork of all constructors over the past year." The skating hall of the Oval has an ice surface of about 12,000 square meters, making it the largest speed skating stadium in Asia, introduced Wu Xiaonan, chairman of Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval. According to Wu, the venue, also known as the "Ice Belt", is a sustainable venue equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including innovative energy-conservation and low-carbon emission techniques. It will use heat generated from ice-making to melt ice in the ice-melting cistern and maintain ice surface. These techniques will help to save about 2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. By using artificial intelligence in ice-making system, indoor environment control and energy conservation, the oval will be able to accurately control the temperature and thickness of the ice and the stability of its surface, providing athletes with favorable skating condition. At the same time, the temperature of the spectators' seat area will be kept around 16 degrees Celsius, making the watching experience comfortable. "Completing the main structure of the National Speed Skating Oval means all venues in Beijing and Yanqing zone are progressing as scheduled in 2019," said Huang Hui, deputy vision director of the construction vision of Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. As planned, further construction of the Oval will be finished by June to meet the requirements for test events. Xinhau