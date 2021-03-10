1st LD: U.S. Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

WASHINGTON, March 11 — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Merrick Garland to be President Joe Biden’s attorney general.

Senators voted 70-30 on Garland’s nomination to lead the Justice Department, showing solid bipartisan support.

“I’m voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight shooter and a legal expert. His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the vote. (Xinhua)