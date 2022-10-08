Trending Now
Home Uncategorized Alleged serial killer kills 8 overnight in Pakistan’s Punjab
Uncategorized

Alleged serial killer kills 8 overnight in Pakistan’s Punjab

October 8, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 8 — An alleged serial killer took eight lives on Friday night in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, police said on Saturday.
District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar told media that all victims were sleeping in the open air at different farmhouses in a village when the suspected killer approached them, who used a sharp axe in the killing.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the bodies to the hospital.
The officer said the suspect was arrested and behaved like a mentally unstable person. He would be sent for a medical checkup for a final assessment.
According to the police, a search operation was still underway to find more bodies or any suspects.
The incident has caused panic among residents in the region.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 114
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran’s president urges reduction of trips to avoid...

March 11, 2020

13 injured in Egypt’s train crash amid thunderstorm

March 12, 2020

European countries act to withstand economic shocks due...

March 12, 2020

Vice premier stresses deepening vocational education reform

January 15, 2020

Yemeni gov’t forces declare killing of 13 Houthi...

February 10, 2020

Cameroon minister warns against attempts to disrupt general...

January 13, 2020

All set for Namibian elections

November 26, 2019

My battle with coronavirus: Hubei newlywed’s special honeymoon

March 9, 2020

Brazil’s three military chiefs resign: Defense Ministry

March 31, 2021

Uruguay’s president gets second dose of CoronaVac vaccine.

April 27, 2021