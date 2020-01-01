Afghan gun battle kills 18, including 7 security personnel

Jan. 1 -- Eighteen fighters including seven security personnel have been confirmed dead as clash flared up in Darqad district of the northern Takhar province on Wednesday, police spokesman in the restive province Abdul Khalil Asir said. A group of Taliban insurgents, according to the official, stormed security checkpoints in Qara Tepa area of Darqad district early morning triggering a gun battle, which lasted for couple of hours leaving 18 dead, including seven police and army personnel and 11 militants on the spot. Seven more fighters including five militants were wounded in firefight, the official said. Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Takhar province with Taluqan as its capital 245 km north of Kabul, have not commented on the report. Xinhau