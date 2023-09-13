Shalulile Eager to Make AFCON Impact

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 13 — Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile is set to feature in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Namibia secured their place in the finals.

Namibia’s qualification was confirmed following Tuesday night’s final Group C match between Cameroon and Burundi. Cameroon emerged victorious in the match, defeating Burundi 3-0. This result not only secured Cameroon’s position as Group C winners but also confirmed Namibia’s qualification for AFCON.

Shalulile played a pivotal role in Namibia’s successful qualification campaign, contributing with crucial goals along the way. He scored five goals in four qualifying matches, including a hat-trick against Burundi in September 2022. Shalulile’s goalscoring exploits have made him one of the most feared strikers in Africa, and he will be a key player for Namibia at the AFCON.

This will be Namibia’s fourth appearance in the AFCON, and they will be looking to make their mark in the tournament. Shalulile’s presence will be a major boost for the team, and he will be hoping to lead Namibia to their first AFCON title.