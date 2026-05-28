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Chinese CPPCC National Committee delegation visits Namibia
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Chinese CPPCC National Committee delegation visits Namibia

May 28, 2026

WINDHOEK, May 28 — A delegation of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s national political advisory body, visited Namibia from May 26 to 28, during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and practical cooperation.

The delegation, led by Zhu Yongxin, vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, met with Namibian Vice President Lucia Witbooi, Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Sinimbo Muha.

Zhu said that China and Namibia enjoy a profound traditional friendship, which has remained rock-solid despite changes in the international landscape.

Noting that 2026 marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period, Zhu said China is ready to work with Namibia, guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and elevate the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

China stands ready to work with Namibia to jointly build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Zhu said.

The Namibian leaders expressed gratitude for China’s long-standing valuable support for Namibia. They said Namibia will firmly abide by the one-China principle, maintain close high-level exchanges with China, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further enrich the Namibia-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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