Bank Windhoek launches the 2026 Cancer Apple Project with a focus on childhood cancer
Bank Windhoek launches the 2026 Cancer Apple Project with a focus on childhood cancer
National

Bank Windhoek launches the 2026 Cancer Apple Project with a focus on childhood cancer

March 11, 2026

Windhoek, Mar.11- – – Bank Windhoek officially launched the 26th edition of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to cancer awareness, patient support, and meaningful social impact across Namibia.

The initiative remains one of the Bank’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and a proud partnership with the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). Since its inception in 2000, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has raised 38.4 million Namibian Dollars for the Cancer Association of Namibia.

Building on more than two decades of community-driven support, the 2026 campaign once again brings together schools, businesses, communities and individuals around a shared purpose: to raise awareness, offer hope and make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. This year’s project further strengthens the Bank’s commitment to early cancer awareness and sustainable social impact.

Shining a light on childhood cancer

The 2026 Cancer Apple Project places a strong focus on childhood cancer, highlighting the profound emotional, personal, and financial impact a diagnosis has on children and their families. Through this year’s theme, the campaign seeks to share heartfelt stories of courage, resilience, and hope.

By encouraging open conversations and community solidarity, the project reminds Namibians that every contribution, whether through the purchase of an apple, apple juice, or a virtual donation, is a meaningful gesture that brings hope to families navigating an arduous journey. All proceeds raised through the 2026 campaign will once again support CAN’s national cancer awareness and outreach initiatives, patient financial assistance and continued support for palliative care services.

How the Cancer Apple Project works

During the campaign period, all Bank Windhoek branches nationwide will operate as Apple Shops, making participation easy and accessible. Dedicated Apple Representatives will engage schools, corporates, and communities to facilitate orders and encourage widespread involvement. Orders can be placed at Bank Windhoek branches, through participating schools,
or online via the Bank Windhoek website. The 2026 product offering includes apples priced at N$6, apple juice at N$10, and virtual apples for direct donations starting from N$6.

What’s new in 2026

This year’s campaign introduces several enhancements aimed at increasing accessibility, participation, and overall impact. These include improved website functionality with a donation tracker; gamification features linked to social media sharing and a stronger focus on authentic storytelling to deepen public engagement.For added convenience, clients can now donate  N$5 via the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Private Wealth mobile apps during payments or EasyWallet transactions. Retail visibility has also been expanded through Fruit & Veg stores nationwide, while corporates are encouraged to participate through a dedicated corporate challenge.

A collective effort for lasting impact

To encourage broad participation, cash prizes will be awarded to top-performing schools across multiple categories, with Bank Windhoek branches and departments also recognised for their fundraising efforts. Three customers, with the highestorders, who support the campaign through online orders or donations stand a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro.

