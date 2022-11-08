Pensioner shot above the eye

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 8 – A 66-year-old man from Okahao is fighting for his life at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital after he was shot above the right eye with a gun by a 24-year-old man who has since been arrested.

According to the weekend crime bulletin, the attempted murder incident happened on 5 November 2022 at about 21h30 at Okeendapa village, Otamanzi constituency.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old suspect shot the pensioner with a firearm above the right eye. The bullet allegedly passed through the right side of his head and the victim sustained a gaping wound.

The victim was rushed to Okahao State Hospital and referred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. The motive behind the shooting has not been established and police investigations continue.