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Ghana’s economy expands 5.1 pct in May
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Ghana’s economy expands 5.1 pct in May

August 14, 2026

ACCRA, Aug. 14 — Ghana’s economy grew 5.1 percent in May 2026, down from 6.6 percent a year earlier, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing on the monthly growth rate in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said the services sector mainly drove the growth.

Iddrisu said the services sector, comprising trade, transport, information and communication, finance, public administration, and others, recorded a growth rate of 7.2 percent, down from 7.5 percent a year before.

The industry sector, comprising mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, water, and construction, grew at 4.2 percent, down from 4.6 percent during the same period in 2025, and the agricultural sector, which covers crops and cocoa, livestock, fishing, and forestry, fell to 3.6 percent from 9.8 percent in May 2025.

“This growth sends three main signals: expansion is holding up, it is narrowing onto services, and agriculture needs attention,” the GSS official added.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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