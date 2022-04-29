Bank Windhoek Celebrates 40 years

On Friday, 29 April 2022, Bank Windhoek publicly launched its 40th birthday celebrations. Since April 1982, as a wholly-owned Namibian financial services provider, the Bank has catered to the needs of Namibia and its people.

Bank Windhoek’s purpose over the past 40 years has been to impact the lives of Namibians and contribute to the communities in which it conducts business. This stance is evident in its positioning throughout the years, from “Together, we do better” to “Connectors of positive change,” which continue to entrench the Bank’s roots of being the relationship bank in Namibia. Some of Bank Windhoek’s key milestones on its journey include:

1982: First Branch in the South, Karasburg

1990: First Branch at the Coast, Walvisbay

1992: First Branch in the North, Oshakati

2001: First Branch in Central, Maerua Mall

2009: First Bank to launch Cell phone banking in Namibia

2013: Listing on Namibian Stock Exchange

2019: Bank of the Year Award and the issue of the Green Bond

2021: Bank of the Year Award and the issue of the Sustainability Bond.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, said that she is sure there are more milestones that the Bank can all reflect on. “It is such a coincidence that a red vibrant ruby stone symbolises the 40th anniversary. It represents devotion and passion reflecting what this journey means for our board, shareholders, employees, and customers,” she said. Hans emphasized that none of these successes would have been possible without all Bank Windhoek staff and customers’ commitment, dedication, and unwavering support. “Their collective efforts have made the Bank Windhoek brand what it is today.”

Bank Windhoek plays a critical role in the economy. It is an employer to 1,561 Namibians with a branch footprint of 53 and 149 Automatic Teller Machines. The Bank has supported the communities in which it operates to the value of more than N$ 20 million over the past five years.

Bank Windhoek’s 40th Celebrations will take place throughout 2022. It includes various staff initiatives and external engagements. One such initiative is the country-wide festivities where staff members celebrated with their customers on Friday, 29 April 2022. “As we reflect on the past, we are equally excited about the future. Happy birthday, Bank Windhoek. Here is to a memorable past and an even brighter future,” Hans concluded.